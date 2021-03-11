Taraba receives 56,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

Taraba Government has received 56,250 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Federal Government.

Dr Ebenezer Apake, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health received the vaccine on behalf of the state government at a brief ceremony in Jalingo on Thursday.

Apake described the arrival of the vaccine as a bold step towards tackling the rising wave of the deadly virus in the state.

“For us to win the war against the pandemic, 80 per cent of the population needs to be vaccinated.

“I want to call on the people especially frontline health workers who will benefit from the first tranche to avail themselves for the vaccination.

“Though the vaccine is here with us, we must keep to the protocol of social distancing and wearing of facemask,” he said.

Dr Jauro Hassan, Executive Secretary, Taraba Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said the government had trained 254 workers across the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state for the vaccination.

He said that the trainees were expected to step down the training to the grassroots level for optimal result.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ceremony was witnessed by members of the state COVID -19 Technical Committee, representative of the Who Health Organisation (WHO, the media among others.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: