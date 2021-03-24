Taraba can meet demand of Nigerians for rice — Gov Ishaku

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Wednesday said the state is capable of meeting Nigeria’s demand for if the Federal Government can empower it with funds and inputs.

Ishaku spoke while hosting the Market Enterprise Adviser of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). Value Chain Development Program (VCDP), Hajiya Fatima Buhari, in Jalingo.

He said that the statistics of rice production in Nigeria in the last six years had shown that Taraba State could meet the demand of the country.

“Research has proved that the potential and capacity the state has in rice production is enormous and can supply the needs of the country to ensure food security,’’ the governor said.

Earlier, Buhari disclosed that Taraba had been the pride of Nigeria in rice production since the coming of the IFAD-VCDP program.

She noted that Taraba had also paid its counterpart fund promptly and this gave farmers in the state advantage over others.

“We are proud of Taraba State, you have distinguished yourself among rice-producing states to be the pride of Nigeria,’’ Buhari said.

