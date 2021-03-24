Take real estate seriously, realtors address youth

Kindly Share This Story:

In response to the spate of unemployment in the country, Dukiya Investment’s Co-founder and Head of Business Development, Lukman Shobowale, and Co-founder and Head of Strategy and Growth, Bayo Lawal, have shared some business nuggets and strategies for Nigerian youths to trail the path of housing and management.

In a chat with media men, the real estate gurus submitted their readiness to pass on their expertise to the growing youthful population as efforts to help them earn a livelihood.

In the words of Shobowale, as a high-impact real estate broker in the last couple of years, “I have successfully managed some of the nation’s most prestigious luxury homes, ranking in the top property sales across Nigeria.”

Within the last decade, he noted, the company has consistently advanced in real estate. It had trained young people to embrace real estate as full-time career advocates, keen on protecting clients’ interests, and being savvy in client-focused negotiations.

Now, Lawal, who describes himself as a distinguished realtor at helping people getting their dream property, said: “I recognise and value trust as a realtor and this is what we want to invest in young ones, too.

“Our peculiar skill sets,” he emphasised, “have produced tremendous results across all boards.”

According to him, it is this track of excellence they are leveraging on to birth a client-based real estate solution, which is the popular ‘Dukiya investment’.

In their perspective, the proliferation of real estate in Nigeria has placed a compelling demand on innovation and competence. And being a delicate industry, they believe themselves to be the new faces behind real estate.

“Our track record of excellence and integrity has built great momentum for our new posture in the industry.

“For several years we have been in this career path and we are bringing our business strategies and negotiating expertise to solve problems of housing and management in Nigeria,” Lawal added.

While lending his voice to the youth, the head of business development stressed the need for young people to be developed, thereby fending for themselves, especially while exploring real estate and management.

