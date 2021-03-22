Take COVID-19 vaccine, Zik, Ekwueme’s wives tell Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

…Thank Gov. Ugwuanyi for their vaccinations

Prof. Uche Azikiwe, the wife of the former Premier of the Eastern Region and Nigeria’s first President, late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and Mrs. Beatrice Ekwueme, spouse of late former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, have advised Nigerians qualified to receive COVID-19 vaccine not to hesitate in doing so.

The duo gave the advice after receiving their first jabs of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, from the Enugu State medical team, led by the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr. George Ugwu, at their Nsukka and Enugu residences, respectively.

Speaking, the wife of late former President, Prof. Azikiwe, disclosed that the vaccine had no effect on her after 15 minutes she received it.

She thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, for directing the Executive Secretary of ENS-PHCDA, Dr. Ugwu, to lead his team to vaccinate her at her Onuiyi Haven, Zik’s Residence in Nsukka, Enugu State.

Prof. Azikiwe therefore used the opportunity “to plead with Nigerians, Ndi Igbo that we should protect ourselves by taking this vaccine”.

On her part, the wife of the former Vice President, Mrs. Ekwueme, expressed delight that she took her dose without any effect.

“I have just taken my vaccination. It is not as painful as I thought because I am not needle-friendly. After taking the jab I wondered if I was still expecting anything, but it is all over. It is something worth taking”.

Disclosing that she has lost a few friends to the pandemic, Mrs. Ekwueme charged all those who are qualified to take the vaccine to “go for it”.

The first phase of the vaccination exercise, according to the Executive Secretary of ENS-PHCDA, Dr. Ugwu, is ongoing across the 17 Local Government Areas of Enugu State for frontline health workers, key stakeholders and other identified persons.

