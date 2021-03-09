Suswam’s Brother: Women group demands arrest, prosecution of killers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

A group under the auspices of the Tiv Professional Women Initiative, TIPWIN, has called on the Benue State government to ensure justice for Dr Terkura Suswam.

The group, in a statement signed by its President Mrs Grace Aondoakaa and Secretary Mrs Theresa Jagusa, condemned in strong terms, the killing of the elder brother of Sen. Gabriel Suswam last week in his residence at Anyiin, Logo Local government of Benue State.

“The Tiv Professional Women Initiative (TIPWIN), has received with rude shock, the gruesome murder of a great son of a Tiv, Chief Dr. Terkura Suswam, the older brother to Distinguished Senator Gabriel Suswam.

“We have observed that the murder of Dr Terkura Suswam, is yet another murder that adds to the numerous killings across the Tivland, especially in the Sankera axis, which do not only desecrate the land but portray our people in a bad light.

“We as mothers, join other well-meaning Nigerians, to condemn in the strongest of terms, this barbaric act and call on the Benue State government to ensure that the killers are brought to book.

“We also call on the Tiv Traditional Council, to convene “IJIRTAMEN”, to bring the spate of heinous killings in Tiv land, to a stop”, they stated.

TIPWIN, is a non-governmental organization of Tiv women in Nigeria and the Diaspora, committed to providing education to the less privileged and indigent children in the hinterlands of the Tiv.

