Suspected gunmen stab woman to death in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti—Palpable fear enveloped Nova area in Adebayo Road, Ado-Ekiti on Friday following the killing of a 45 -year old woman, Mrs Motunrayo Olajide inside her home by unknown gunmen.

The mother of three, was said to have been killed at her residence located on 2nd Avenue , Aseye Street, Nova, Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti metropolis.

The deceased, according to a neighbour, who claimed anonymity, was stabbed in the neck and died in the pool of her blood.

The source said the incident happened around 4.50pm on Thursday, when the deceased’s 11-year old daughter returned from school and met her morher’s lifeless body drenched in blood and raised the alarm to other neighbours.

“The people who committed the offence seized the opportunity that the woman was always at home to strike and killed her.

“It was the daughter who returned from school around 5.30pm that raised the alarm and when we rushed there, we saw her in the pool of blood with deep cut on her neck.

“It was the landlords of the area that quickly ran to the police station to incident the matter”.

Also confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Sunday Abutu, said the police have not arrested anyone, in connection with the incident.

Abutu said the woman was stabbed with sharp object on her neck, which pierced the skin and created a deep cut that led to her bleeding to death.

He said police detectives have launched serious investigations into the matter to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

“The remains of the woman have been deposited in the morgue while investigations continue.

“We are awaiting the outcome of the autopsy that would be performed by experts and that will guide us in determining the true cause of the woman’s death.

“We appeal to residents and neighbours of the deceased who have relevant information that can help our investigation to feel free to provide such”.

