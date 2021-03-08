Suspected cultists shoot one in Delta community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

Barely a week after security forces were deployed to Sapele town in Sapele local government area of Delta State, to forestall incessant killing from suspected cult group, gunmen have shot another man today, Monday.

The victim whose name cannot be ascertained as at press time was said to be heading to town after the borrow pit along Shell road when the men suddenly surfaced from nowhere shooting at him, he was said to have escaped with injuries on his neck with some persons insinuating he was dead.

However, a security source who craved anonymity told Vanguard that the victim was still alive “no, he did not die, he is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital” refusing to disclose the hospital.

Minutes after the victim was shot, Security forces, combined of the Nigerian Army from the 19 battalions, Koko and men of the police force with Anti cult group were said to have visited the scene, while residents of that vicinity were said to have fled on sighting the security men.

Meanwhile, Residents of the town has commended security agencies for prompt response to their outcry of insecurity in the town, Akpojotor Idolor, a petty trader along Okpe road said since the coming of the security forces, they can now sleep with their two eyes close, “we appreciate what the 19 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Koko, what were drafted in at the height of the killing, has done, Sapele was like a war zone and the past few days we can now sleep with our eyes closed” he said.

Anioma Blessing, a hairdresser along MacPherson road on her part, while commending the security agencies especially the Army, DSS and the Navy, said it was obvious that a lasting resort has been found for those who have turned this town to battle zone, I hope they will continue this and God bless them” adding that the influx of soldiers, Navy soldiers and military Hilux give them more confidence now.

Vanguard News Nigeria

