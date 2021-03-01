Suspected cultists attack Akwa Ibom community, torch police station

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

GUNMEN suspected to be cultists have again attacked Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom State and set ablaze the divisional police station.

It was gathered that the ugly incident happened between 2a.m and 3a.m on Monday.

It could be recalled that hoodlums had last week attacked the same community, torched the Police checkpoint at Ikpe Annang junction where Quick Response Squad (SARS) inside a patrol vehicle are positioned, and also burnt a Police Inspector inside a patrol vehicle.

Sources from the community told newsmen, Monday, that the hoodlums numbering over one hundred had stormed the police station and burnt the police building.

It was gathered that vehicles and motorcycles that were parked within the station were also torched during Monday’s attack.

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident, saying that investigation was ongoing to unravel the perpetrators of the attack.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has already visited the station for an on-the-spot assessment.

“I can confirm that our station was torched in an attack on our facility by hoodlums. The CP has visited the station for an on-the-spot assessment. Investigation is still ongoing, no life was lost and no rifle carted away”. Macdon simply said.

The Chairman of Essien Udim Local Government Council, Mr Anthony Luke, condemned the incessant attacks on police facilities, describing it as an act of cowardice.

Luke while dismissing insinuations that the attacks are politically motivated, noting that similar incidents had happened in the neighbouring state and other parts of the country.

He called on Essien Udim people to remain calm and go about their legitimate businesses.

He assured them that the council is working assiduously in collaboration with the State government and security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book soon, stressing, “the council will not be intimidated in the war against criminalities in the area.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

