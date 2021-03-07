Kindly Share This Story:

Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta is dead.

Sources at the apex court confirmed that Ngwuta died in the early morning of Sunday in his sleep at his official residence in Abuja at almost the age of seventy.

Ngwuta was said to be getting set for his retirement from the Supreme Court on March 30, 2021 upon attainment of 70 years mandatory retirement age.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Ngwuta was born in 1951 in Amofia-Ukawu, Onicha Local government Ebonyi.

He started his private legal practice at Abakaliki in July 1978 to October 1995, from where he was appointed a judge of the High Court Abia in October 1995 and there promoted to the Court of Appeal on May 22, 2003, was finally sworn-in as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in May 2011.

He was the chairman of judicial panel of inquiry into the Obegu Enyibichirikwo Disturbance 1997-1998 and has been a member of several Election Petition Tribunal, Governship and legislative House Election Petition Tribunal;

Nasarawa State held at Lafia in February 1999, National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal Plateau State held at Jos in April 1999, among others.

