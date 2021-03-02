Students’ Abductions: Plateau women want schools to teach security drills

Kindly Share This Story:

The Plateau branch of the Women’s Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, on Tuesday, called for security drills for students and staff in the face of repeated abductions in schools.

Mrs Rhodo Jahota, the Chairperson, told newsmen in Jos, the state capital: “Government should teach security drills in schools, particularly in those that did not have security personnel.

“Teach them how to raise the alarm if they notice any abnormal movement because we cannot say schools should begin to build fences and gates and install other security gadgets now.

“It is my earnest call and desire that the government of Plateau should strengthen security systems especially in schools.”

Jahota said the teaching of security drills could forestall some challenges, adding that strange movements and persons should also be reported to the appropriate authorities.

“The government of Plateau should strengthen security systems and we, the residents, should watch those coming in and going out in our areas.

“If we notice strange people, we should be able to cry out and investigate,’’ she said.

Similarly, the Executive Director of a non-governmental organisation, Girls’ Education Mission, Mrs. Keturah Shammah, said abductions would discourage the attainment of education, especially for the girl-child.

She expressed concerns that parents would not release their children to go to school with rampant banditry, terrorism and other security threats.

“This will further increase the rate of female dropouts as most parents may not have confidence in sending their children to school, most especially girls,” she said.

Shammah urged governments at all levels to place premium on education by making the security of schools top priority, saying, “government should send police and soldiers to every school.”

Vanguard has reported cases of students’ abduction in the last few weeks, the latest being that of Jangebe schoolgirls.

Read the experience of the kidnapped schoolgirls HERE and HERE, and their release (pictures) HERE. And Governor Matawalle said repentant bandits helped secure the girls’ freedom.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: