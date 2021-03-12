Student died of Covid-19 complications, not expired drugs – Maritime varsity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

MANAGEMENT of Nigeria Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko, Delta State, has said the 100-level student of department of civil engineering, Okpeku Emmanuel Uhiosanobua, who passed on recently died of Covid-19 complications and not due to administration of expired drugs.

Registrar, NMU, Dr. Alfred Mulade, in a statement, Friday, expressing concern over the students’ unrest leading to wanton destruction of property and unlawful disturbance of public peace in the university, March 7 and March 8, said: “Records show that the said student visited the university’s health centre on March 4, 2021. He was diagnosed and had suspicion of issues relating to Covid-19 Symptoms.”

“The university’s health centre deployed the necessary Covid-19 protocols, as set by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, until proven by COVID-19 test. The following steps were taken:

“When the university health centre discovered these symptoms, the community focal person, CPF, for infectious diseases was notified immediately, who in turn notified the local government focal person, LGFP, where the state epidemiologist was promptly informed;

“The state epidemiologist contacted the ag director of the university health centre and directed that the student be referred to the Central Hospital, Warri Covid-19 Testing Centre, accordingly;

“The student was given COVID-19 drugs and paracetamol injection that brought down the temperature to a manageable level and was made to proceed to Warri, into the waiting hands of the local government focal person;

“The university medical team monitored the situation and found that the student and his friend that accompanied him had their samples taken on Friday 5, 2021, and thereafter proceeded to Benin, where he was admitted at Stella Obasanjo Hospital, and transfusion was reportedly carried out, where he eventually passed on; and

“The result of the Covid-19 test was being monitored and awaited with the state epidemiologist when news of his death filtered into the university.

“Since this incident broke, all efforts made by the university Management towards ensuring that the students and some others saw reason why the deceased could not have been attended to, beyond the permissible limits allowed by extant regulations, seem to be lost within the vicissitudes of hazy misinformation.

“The gullible students riding on the uneven side of ignorance, inadequate information, have been rash, brash, irreverence, in their reluctance, and new found anomie, capable of being hijacked by enemies of the system.

“The university Management reasonably believe that certain persons, for reasons best known to such person(s), might be at work in the ignoble corridors of the rumour factory, not minding the peaceful disposition of our beloved departed student, whose memory would continue to be cherished.

“It must be succinctly put on record that, at no time was inadequate treatment or expired drugs ever administered on this student at the university health centre, contrary to reports in sections of the media. Neither was there any telephone conversation supposedly emanating from the University allegedly denigrating the character and person of the deceased student.

“Alleged uncomplimentary remarks purportedly attributed to certain persons from the university community, are completely false and orchestrated to cause disaffection, arouse emotional trauma and chaos in the university, which have become subject of investigation by a panel set up by management,” he said.

The registrar added: “However, university management, as demonstrated in the dispatch of official delegation in commiseration with the family, and to attend the funeral ceremony, on Wednesday, 10th March 2021, and Friday 12th March 2021, respectively.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

