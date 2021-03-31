Strange illness: NAFDAC presents clinical test result to Gov Ganduje

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has presented a preliminary result of clinical tests it conducted of the substances that caused strange illnesses recently in the state.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC Director-General, presented the findings to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday in Kano.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, said Adeyeye informed the governor that some of the five substances tested were poisonous.

She also said two of the five substances were not registered and were brought into the country illegally.

“Some of those substances are poisonous. When one takes them, he or she would find it very difficult to breathe normally. That is close to death.”

Adeyeye said that the Agency was investigating the matter with all seriousness and had placed the operation of two companies on hold.

“There are six directorates on the issue, engaged in trying to define coherent and scientific explanation to it. The substances have Citric Acid.

“We also went to two companies that have the registered substances with them, though their substances are registered, we still put them on hold to avoid certain things, until after our examination,” she added.

The director-general assured that when the final result is out, they would present it to the state government.

She commended the State Consumer Protection Council for its unrelenting commitment to fighting the marketing of poisonous substances, fake and counterfeit drugs in the state.

Adeyeye revealed that the agency would establish a Coordinated Wholesale Centre for drugs, and is building a state office and a well-equipped laboratory in Kano.

In his remarks, Gov. Ganduje assured that the state government would partner with NAFDAC to keep the state and the country safer and healthy.

“We appreciate your effort in working hand in hand with us in taming this strange illness in the state.

“For now the source of those substances are known to the authorities: while we arrested many consignments, we are still combing our markets thoroughly,” he said.

Ganduje said he was happy that the process of examining the substances was hastened by NAFDAC.

The governor disclosed that the state government is building a drug market at the new Dangwauro Modern market, to sanitise the drug procurement system.

“The drug market there is almost completed. We have put in place at the drug market, offices of NAFDAC, NDLEA, Customs, and Excise, among other relevant agencies.

“We will not relent in our effort to control the drug market in the state,” he said.

The NAFDAC boss was accompanied by the agency’s Director of Enforcement and Kano State Coordinator, as well as former President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Ahmed Ibrahim-Yakasai, among others.

The director-general also presented an Award of Excellence to the governor for his commitment to the war against drug abuse in the state.

