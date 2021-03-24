Breaking News
Translate

Strange death: We are waiting for test result — Osun Health Commissioner

On 7:37 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Osun govt condemns killing of family of 6 by unknown gunmen

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the death of three persons at the Oke-Gada area of Ede-North local government from a suspected cholera outbreak, Osun State Government has disclosed that it is expecting laboratory result of samples collected from the Victims.

Vanguard had reported that three persons died from suspected cholera infection while four other persons were hospitalised.
The Sarkin Hausa of the community, Gambo Ibrahim had told journalists that the deceased persons died from a suspected cholera outbreak and state health officials had visited the scene to collect samples with a view to ascertaining the nature of their deaths.

But the Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu while speaking with journalists on Wednesday said the outcome of the laboratory analysis is still being expected.

Also read: Three years after, Sanwo-Olu promises to compensate over 3,000 victims of demolition in Lagos

Although the symptoms presented by the three dead victims clinically look like cholera According to him, in medicine, we don’t just speculate and conjure.

“We have taken the samples to the laboratory and are still awaiting results before we can boldly say it is cholera. The laboratory diagnosis must confirm our suspicions first”, he added.

Only three casualties have been recorded so far, with one death on Sunday evening and two on Monday.

“They were admitted to a health facility in Ede. Six persons have been discharged from the hospital while we have hope of discharging the remaining three today”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!