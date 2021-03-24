Strange death: We are waiting for test result — Osun Health Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the death of three persons at the Oke-Gada area of Ede-North local government from a suspected cholera outbreak, Osun State Government has disclosed that it is expecting laboratory result of samples collected from the Victims.

Vanguard had reported that three persons died from suspected cholera infection while four other persons were hospitalised.

The Sarkin Hausa of the community, Gambo Ibrahim had told journalists that the deceased persons died from a suspected cholera outbreak and state health officials had visited the scene to collect samples with a view to ascertaining the nature of their deaths.

But the Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu while speaking with journalists on Wednesday said the outcome of the laboratory analysis is still being expected.

Although the symptoms presented by the three dead victims clinically look like cholera According to him, in medicine, we don’t just speculate and conjure.

“We have taken the samples to the laboratory and are still awaiting results before we can boldly say it is cholera. The laboratory diagnosis must confirm our suspicions first”, he added.

Only three casualties have been recorded so far, with one death on Sunday evening and two on Monday.

“They were admitted to a health facility in Ede. Six persons have been discharged from the hospital while we have hope of discharging the remaining three today”, he said.

