Strange ailment: Death toll rises to 3 in Kano

…284 people hospitalized

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The death toll of persons who died as a result of a strange ailment that hits Kano State has risen to three.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa made this known while briefing journalists on updates of the outbreak in the state.

Recall that Tsanyawa had at the wake of Tuesday morning confirmed two persons died and 140 hospitalized.

Tsanyawa during the briefing said the number of persons hospitalized has risen to 284 people and across 3 LGA’s in the state.

The Commissioner said the task force under the ministry had so far confiscated assorted drinks worth over N59 million which are suspected to have been consumed by the victims.

