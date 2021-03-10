Stop peddling lies against our honorable leaders, Group cautions critics

Kindly Share This Story:

Abia North Stakeholders Assembly (ANSA), has cautioned those peddling lies against a former governor of Abia State and serving senator representing Abia Central senatorial zone, Chief Theodore Ahamefula Orji, and Right Honorable Chinedum Orji, the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, to desist forthwith.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, the group through its President General, Chief Goodluck Ibem and Publicity Secretary, Hon. Sunday Chukwu advised Ako Obioma to stop amateurish politics.

Obioma had in a statement allegedly claimed that Senator T. A. Orji is persecuting him. In the statement credited to him, Obioma also claimed that Orji never wanted another Umuahia son to rise because he never wanted anyone to challenge his political enterprise and empire.

Reacting to his statement, ANSA said: “We wish here to let Obioma have this vital and invaluable piece of information – free of charge – that: while Senator T. A. Orji was never a parochial leader focusing more on insularity, he understood Abia State to be for all of its people whether Umuahia or Bende or Ngwa.

“It was largely for this reason that he endorsed the Ikpeazu candidacy so that Ngwa people could have a feel of the taste of ‘governorship’.”

“Many Umuahia sons and daughters were, through Ochendo, lifted both politically and economically. BAWAS Construction Company, for example, belongs to an Umuahia son who like other Abians, executed a sizable number of contracts. Does this also mean Ochendo wanted to be the only star in Umuahia sky?

“Obioma’s antics and tactics are known and that stays for now. We advise Obioma and his co-mourners to learn to understand that the commonwealth of Abia is for all Abians and never for local politics of Umuahia or Ngwa or any parts thereof in the political philosophy of Ochendo when he held sway as governor.

“As elders living in this polity with stake before people like Obioma, we wish to advise him to refrain from cheap blackmail.

“He has been praising Senator T. A. Orji but has, after a shameful volte face, started singing another tune. We stakeholders wish to advise him to go get membership card of any choice party and proceed to test his popularity than pour ad hominem on characters like Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, the Right Honourable Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly.

“Abia has always been in safe hands, it does not matter whether or not his hands are involved. Enough said. “

