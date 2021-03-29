State of The Nation: Buhari never promised to make N1 equivalent to $1 – Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says it’s not enough to focus on negatives

By Olayinka Ajayi

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has advised Nigerians to stop dwelling solely on the negatives, if the country was to forge ahead on the progressive path.

Speaking in a monitored programme on Channels Televisiion ‘Sunday Politics’ yesterday, Adesina, who insisted that Buhari’s administration has improved, said: “I think in any nation at any given time, it is not enough to just focus on the negatives. In any country in the world, if you want to focus on the negatives, there is more than enough for you to see and talk about.

“There are always silver linings in the sky from time to time. It’s typical of Nigerians that when silver lining comes, we don’t talk about it. Talking about inflation at above 17 per cent, when it dropped to 11 per cent a couple of years back, we didn’t hear people talk about it.

When we went into recession the first time, we came out; we went in the second time, we came out, not much about it was heard. When you heard that our budget was about 97 percent, not much was heard about it. All we hear from critics and some sections of the media are just negatives.

In any country in the world, if you want to focus on the negatives, you will have more than enough to chew. Let’s realize that in Nigeria, there are positives in economy, in security. In all spheres of lives, there are positives.

Adesina further insisted that there was never a time the current administration promised to make one naira equivalent to one dollar.

He said claims suggesting that President Muhammadu Buhari made such a promise were false. It does not exist, it is fake, it is false, it is apocryphal,” Adesina said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

