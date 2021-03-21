Speech & Zap releases new music video “BUSS Dat”

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The duo of Speech & Zap have released a new song and music video titled “Buss Dat”. This would be seen as their first major commercially publicised project since the beginning of their journey into the Nigerian music scene. The duo are geared up to cause a major disruption in the music scene with their unique musical talent and genre which is a combination of Afrobeats and Hip-hop.

Speech (real names Ebenebe Chukwudibia) is a dynamic Nigerian musician and songwriter and is also a certified music genius in rapgenius.com. His partner, ZAP (real names Obanoye Wemimo) who sees himself as a new generation artiste is known for his versatility and ability to switch genres effortlessly. Both have opened for top acts like Teni, Burna Boy, Styl Plus, Duncan Mighty and a few others at major shows and concerts.

They are signed to Loud Sounds Digital, a record label and an entertainment company.

