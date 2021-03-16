Southern Nigeria has no land for herdsmen — IPOB, MASSOB

Kindly Share This Story:

…As ADF declares support for boycott of cow meat in S’East

By Anayo Okoli, Peter Okutu & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB; and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday, stated that the whole of Southern Nigeria, particularly the South East does not have land for Fulani herdsmen to make a permanent settlement.

The groups also accused the federal government of deceiving Nigerians by allegedly paying ransom to the bandits terrorising some parts of the country while at the same time denying negotiating with them.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful warned that any South East or South South governor, traditional ruler or president-general of any community in any Biafra land, who for any reason cedes any space of land for monetary reason is ultimately calling for death of their people and IPOB and ESN will not spare such governor, traditional ruler or president-general.

IPOB’s statement read in part: “IPOB has made it abundantly clear that we have no land for herdsmen settlement in Biafra land. The North has more space than the South,especially the South East.

“We must warn that any traditional ruler or president general of any community in Biafraland who ventures to cede any space of land to the herdsmen for the sake of monitory gain is ultimately calling for the death of their people.

“The person must equally pay for such ceding of land to killer herdsmen. IPOB and Eastern Security Network, ESN, are prepared to deal with them. Even governors who tried will not go scot free. We don’t have land for terrorists in Nigeria. They are free to stay in the North where they were allowed in 1804.”

Similarly, MASSOB said it is the height of hypocrisy for President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration to claim that they never negotiated with northern terrorists and yet, huge amounts of money are being paid to the terrorists as ransom.

“This is a presidential and monumental deceit against the citizens. They continuously went behind to pay them billions of naira as ransom in exchange for the release of the victims of the series of arranged kidnappings going on in northern region.

“The federal government is indirectly equipping terrorists with huge funds from the oil proceeds through ransom payment.

“To us, President Muhammadu Buhari is (allegedly) preparing the Fulanis of Mali, Sudan, Chad and other West African States for Islamic conquest of entire Nigeria. They will work with Boko Haram and Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) in their planned islamization war against other Nigerians.

“The so called bandits and gunmen have been operating daily in the northern region without government clamping down on them.

“MASSOB warns that the primary aim of building a major highway and railway roads from Kastina State to Niger Republic is for easier transportation of weapons and mass movement of Fulanis from outside Nigeria.

“This administration is currently being controlled by Islamic religious extremists that have only one agenda of fullfiling the impossible task of Ottoman Dan Fodio.

“President Buhari and his parasitic cabals in Aso Villa will never succeed in their quest to make every region of Nigeria the permanent homeland for the Fulani race”, MASSOB said in a statement issued by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu.

ADF declares support for boycott of Fulani cattle beef in S’East

In a related development, the Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, weekend, declared its support for the boycott of cow meat in the South East and indeed all over Igboland.

The chairman, Media and Publicity Bureau, ADF, Abia Onyike who stated this in Abakaliki, explained that the reason for the boycott was a way for the Foundation “to register our protest against the impunity and viciousness of the AK-47 wielding herdsmen and the tendency to protect them by some sections of Nigeria’s security agencies.”

According to him, “the Alaigbo Development Foundation, after a critical appraisal of the unrepentant violent attitude of the rampaging herdsmen which has led to the killing of innocent people, rape of women/ girls, kidnapping and destruction of crops in the farmlands in Igboland, do hereby proclaim our support for the boycott of cow meat in the South East and indeed all over Igboland.

“The Cattle Boycott Campaign is to register our protest against the impunity and viciousness of the AK-47 wielding herdsmen and the tendency to protect them by some sections of Nigeria’s security agencies.

“We therefore commend and congratulate the people of Afikpo community in Ebonyi State for their resolve to boycott the consumption of cow meat as a result of the unwarranted violence and deaths visited on the people of the area by the Fulani marauders without commensurate intervention by law enforcement agencies to punish the criminals.

“ADF would be willing to collaborate with other patriotic groups such as Afenifere and the Middle Belt Coalition to ensure the abolition of open grazing of cattle in Nigeria.”

