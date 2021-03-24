South will boycott 2023 election if APC/PDP don’t zone presidency to South-East —  Udeogaranya

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Gabriel

A 2019 presidential aspirant of All Progressives Congress, APC, and a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has warned that failure to zone 2023 presidency to South-East will cause the entire Southern Nigeria to jettison the 2023 election and that may lead to an unknown destination.

According to him, “It was a son of the South-East in the person of Dr. Alex Ekwueme that brought in the six geo-political structures with rotational presidency.

“This will enable all zones of Nigeria to attain Presidency in a democratic setting in order to give a sense of belonging to all Nigerians.

“With this, the South-West was able to produce a democratically and officially elected President of Nigeria and same for the South-South zone.

“Now, the tide has turned to South-East and some Nigerian enemies are on it again, to deny South-East their due right, but the entire South that benefited from this will not allow it to happen.”

Udeogaranya pointed out that after monumental failures of northern presidencies, the region must not in any way interfere in the governance of Nigeria from 2023, until 2031.

The former presidential aspirant concludes that “Nigeria must get it right by being their brothers’ keeper and not acting scenes from the animal world, where the survival of the fittest is the order of the day.”

