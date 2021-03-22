South West Governors describe Gov Ortom attackers as cowards

Kindly Share This Story:

Incident underscores the importance of restructuring the nation’s security architecture

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has described the attackers of the Benue state governor, Mr Samuel Ortom as cowards.

Akeredolu said this in Akure during the swearing-in of the first female Secretary to the Ondo State Government SSG, Princess Oladunni Odu, and four special advisers.

He said “l must pause to condemn, in the strongest term possible, the most recent cowardly attack on the convoy of the Benue State Governor, Mr Samuel Ortom.

“I call on the security agencies to unmask the agents of darkness bent on throwing this country into a state of anarchy.

“We note that the authorities have assured the people of Benue and Nigerians alike that the perpetrators will face justice.

“May we, therefore, admonish those saddled with the responsibility of unraveling the mystery to ensure that, as it has been in other incidents, the investigation being conducted is thorough and not open-ended.

“This will reassure Nigerians on the seriousness of our security agencies.

“This unfortunate incident underscores the importance of restructuring the security architecture in the country. We will not be tired of demanding that the right thing be done. I have spoken”.

