South Africans lament Bafana Bafana ouster from AFCON 2021

South Africa’s men’s football team are “very much aware” of the “emotional pain” they have caused the country’s population by failing to qualify for the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, coach Molefi Ntseki has said.

Bafana Bafana needed only a point away in Sudan to make it to the finals in Cameroon next year, but lost 2-0 – a result that put Sudan through at their expense. Ntseki said that he knew there had been high expectations – and he and his team were well aware of the disappointment that would be felt in the wake of the defeat.

“Not qualifying has dented our image, our possibilities,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“As passionate South Africans, the expectation was for Bafana Bafana to qualify for Afcon – and maybe to do better than the last time. The disappointment goes to every South African.

“As players, as coaches, we are very much aware of the emotional pain we have caused all South Africans.”

South Africa were drawn in Group C in qualification, alongside Ghana, Sudan and Sao Tome.

