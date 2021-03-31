South Africa loses 375 mine workers due to COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

South African mining sector says it has lost 213 employees in 2020 and 162 in the first quarter of 2021 due to COVID-19.

The Minerals Council of South Africa said this on Wednesday.

The Minerals Council said that of the industry’s 473,750 employees, to date there had been 32,908 positive COVID-19 cases.

Even though the levels of the pandemic had declined, people need to exercise extreme caution.

“COVID-19 will not take a break over Easter.

As far as possible, we must all continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines, stay at home, avoid group gatherings to reduce the spread of the virus during this time to protect ourselves and those we care about,’’ said Minerals Council head of health, Thuthula Balfour.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the Easter weekend.

South Africa will break for the Easter weekend from April 2, to April 5.

The government has called on people to be cautious during this period.

Vanguard News Nigeria

