Smart Asekutu emerges PDP chairmanship candidate in Warri North

By Emma Amaize, KOKO

IJAW people in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, were filled with joy, yesterday, as the first Ijaw chairmanship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 27 years, Hon Smart Asekutu, visited Ogbudugbudu and other Ijaw areas in continuation of his campaign for the March 6 local government polls.

Him Asekutu, a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Intelligence Gathering, was at Ogbudugbudu, Ogbinbiri, Ubroyinmen and Egjoro communities to campaign for votes.

Elders, chiefs, women, youths and stakeholders of the respective wards, who were overjoyed that an Ijaw indigene finally got the ticket of the ruling PDP in 2021, trooped out to receive him, assuring him of their support.

Some Ijaw women laid their wrappers on the ground for him to walk.

The publicity secretary of the Campaign Committee, Hon Ezekiel Daniel, SSA, Security to Delta State governor, called on Warri North people “to massively vote for the flag bearer for it will bring more celebration.”

‘Let us continue to see ourselves as one and work together as one big family to achieve the purpose,” he pleaded.

