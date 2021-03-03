Slain policemen: We have 4 widows, 10 children to cater for — CP

Kindly Share This Story:

…says two of the widows heavily pregnant

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command has commiserated with the families of the four policemen who were gun down by hoodlums last week at a checkpoint along with MCC -Idungdung road on the Etab Ayip axis.

The four policemen Inspector Abam Otu, Inspector Samuel John, Felix Abang, and Sgt Godspower Okoi were all killed in a dastardly manner which threw the police community and the entire state into grief.

Speaking with Vanguard shortly after paying condolence visits to the families of the slain cops, the Commissioner of police, Sikiru Akande said the Command will stop at nothing in ensuring that their killers were brought to book.

The Commissioner who visited their widows and children assured them that the police will do all that is necessary to support them in their trying times and beyond adding that they should be rest assured that they will never be neglected.

According to the CP who was represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Mohammed Ali, death was inevitable but untimely death was also painful as the Command has lost gallant men with value.

” We have lost gallant men with so much value to add to the police, they left behind 4 widows of which two are heavily pregnant with about 10 children to be catered for.

” We will never abandon them, we will make sure they are comfortable and get all the needed support they deserve, their father and husband are served very well, we are still in great mourning, we are still in grief.

” Their death has affected us but can never dampen our spirit, instead we are fired up to do more to ensure that Cross River remains the safe haven that it is, nothing can change our resolve in effectively policing the state,” he said.

On their part, the widows who spoke separately thanked the police for their concern and support stressing that it was an irreparable loss but they have surrendered to the will of God.

One of them, Mrs Ijeoma Samuel said she never expected such a huge delegation of senior officers to visit them individually including the Commissioner of police who was represented by the DCP Administration.

She said:” I feel loved, I feel comforted by the fact that a Commissioner of police could visit a rank and file even in death,I feel honoured. This has shown that the police truly cares about their own, it’s painful, but God knows best.

“I take solace in the fact that we have not been abandoned, I really thank the entire police and especially Cross River State Police Command and the Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande in particular,” she said.

