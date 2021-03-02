Sirika approves reopening of Osubi Airport

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has approved the reopening of Osubi Airport, Warri, Delta.
The minister made this known on Tuesday via his Twitter handle @hadisirika.
According to him, the Osubi Airport is opened for daylight operations in Visual Flight Rules (VFR) conditions.
“I have just approved the reopening of Osubi Airport Warri, for daylight operations in VFR conditions, subject to all procedures, practices and protocols, including COVID-19, strictly being observed.
“There will not be a need for local approvals henceforth,” he said. (NAN)