Singer Jaey London gives a special rendition in wizkid’s no stress

Kindly Share This Story:

23years old Justin Chidozie Onyewuchi better known as Jaey London has done the unusual by giving a smooth rendition to Wizkid’s No Stress song.

The Afro&Trap Soul artist who describes Wizkid as his role model disclosed that he felt excited when he could drop bars on his icon song knowing well that his style of music is influential to his career as a young lad trying to gain ground in the Nigerian music industry.

On his musical journey; Jaey has always been surrounded by raw musical talent, in and out of the household. His father was an avid instrumentalist as he mastered playing the piano, guitar, and flute.

READ ALSO:

The rest of his family followed suit, including Jaey, by singing in the choir. Jaey and his family moved from Lagos to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania when he was at the age of 10. Although this was a major transition at such a young age, he wasn’t anticipating how crucially beneficial this change would be, in shaping the angle of his music and defining his true work ethic.

Jaey is currently working on his debut EP “LNDN”, set to drop in the spring of 2021 and he continues to raise and challenge the bar falsely created to confine artists into one space.

Kindly Share This Story: