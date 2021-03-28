Shun drug abuse, other vices, former Plateau HoS advises youths

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Head of Civil Service of Plateau, Mr Izam Azi, has urged youths in the state to shun drug abuse, cult activities, other crimes and social vices. Former Head of Civil Service of Plateau, Mr Izam Azi, has urged youths in the state to shun drug abuse, cult activities, other crimes and social vices.

Azi gave the advice at a reception organised to mark his 60th birthday celebration and retirement from service on Sunday in Jos.

He also tasked the younger generation to be hardworking, diligent and committed to contributing positively to the growth and development of the state.

“Youths are the leaders of tomorrow, and if it so, then you must shun drug abuse, cult activities and all other social vices that inhibit the progress of the society.

“For this state and the nation in general to develop, the younger generation must be committed and resilient in contributing positively to the growth of the society.

“It is laziness that makes some of the youths indulge in all kinds of criminals acts, so, I want to appeal that you put your youthful time into meaningful ventures,”he said.

The former head of service thanked God for sparing his life and elevating him to the peak of his career.

“I want to sincerely thank God for protecting and elevating me to the peak of my career.

“I thank Him for a successful career and retirement without any blemish

“I want to call on those who are still in service to be dedicated and committed to their duties for the growth of the state,”he said.

Gov. Simon Lalong who chaired the occasion, described Azi as an “embodiment of humility”.

Represented by Prof. Danladi Atu, Secretary to the State Government, Lalong also described Azi as a “workaholic”.

He called on civil servants in the state to emulate the celebrant for the greater good and development of the state.

Also speaking at the occasion, Mr Abari Aboki, Head of Service of Nasarawa State, described Azi as a “team player”, who carried everybody along.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Azi retired from service having attained the mandatory age of 60 years on March 28. (NAN)

