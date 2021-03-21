Stop alcohol consumption once you are 50 years old ― Dietician

Kindly Share This Story:

Shun intake of alcohol once you are 50 years and above, Mrs Doyin Ajayi, Chairman, Ekiti State chapter of the Institute of Dietetics, advised in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

Ajayi, who gave the advice while speaking with newsmen, said the elderly should consume more fruits and light foods instead.

She said alcohol could make some vital organs in the body age speedily.

Ajayi noted that heavy drinkers of alcohol are prone to damage to the liver, adding that moderate intake of alcohol could also lead to inhibitions in liver functions.

She equally advised against indiscriminate consumption of foods and suggested that dieticians should be consulted for appropriate food intakes.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

