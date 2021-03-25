Shop Afrika set to take local markets global, promotes quality

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

Six indigenous Nigerian popular local markets are set to go international with the launch of “Shop Afrika”, a digital marketplace aim to provide seamless engagement between sellers and buyers seeking to trade.

Speaking during the unveiling of the platform on Thursday in Lagos, the Founder and Chairman, Shop Afrika, Adeoye Fadeyibi explained that the brand will not only enable customers to buy items online as they would offline, it also set to champion the perception that made-in-Africa products are top quality manufactured products, able to meet people’s needs and are easily accessible.

He added that it presently covers Aba new market, Onitsha main market, Alaba market, Ladipo market, Ariaria market and Nnewi market.

Fadeyibi stated that: “On Shop Afrika, customers can buy in bulk, haggle, and pay on installment. The platform seeks to give customers the real ‘shop from home’ experience, with emphasis on pushing the Nigerian market to Nigerians, other African countries, and the rest of the world.

“For example, large scale commercial shopping in and Africa have had issues with distance, logistics, communication issues, trust, and security plaguing it.

READ ALSO:

“However, Shop Afrika’s solution is not only to solve convenience and logistics issues, but the brand also seeks to offer unprecedented solution such as financial support, verified merchants, solving the language barrier by incorporating indigenous languages, wide reach through a market agent system and technology innovations such as virtual reality to improve the customer shopping experience and high-level awareness for big business that not have online presence.

“We are positioned to, as the brand that champions the perception that made in Africa products are top quality manufactured products, able to meet people’s needs and are easily accessible.

“Aside from shopping the platform offers shipping and logistics services, warehouses and order fulfillment centres, customer services pay by installment, among others. ShopAfrika is available online,” Fadeiyi added.

On the challenges and prospect for Shop Afrika, “the Founder, who noted that the feasibility of challenges coming up may not be overruled, added that with the right team, networks and credibility, the platform hope to provide limitless and endless services with convenience and comfort.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: