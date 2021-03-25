Shippers’ Council donates relief materials to Abuja IDPs’ camp

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

In furtherance of its Corporate Social Responsibility activities, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, put smiles in the faces of some Internally Displaced Persons resident at the New Kuchigoro camp, Tuesday, with the donation of many relief materials.

Executive Secretary of the council, Bar. Hassan Bello said the gesture was necessitated by the need to support the displaced persons, many of whom left their original homes in Borno and Adamawa states owing to the scourge of insurgency a few years ago.

Represented by Rakiya Nuhu, Head of the Abuja Liaison office of the council, Bello said the choice of the camp as beneficiary of the gesture was informed by the need to ease the sufferings of the people.

“The New Kuchigoro IDP Camp was graciously chosen as one of the beneficiaries for this year’s corporate social responsibility support exercise, to assist men, women and children in a little way,” he said.

READ ALSO:

He urged the displaced persons to keep hope alive, adding that the NSC would continue to do its bit in coming to the aid of the less privileged in the society.

An elated chairman of the camp, Emmanuel Philemon who couldn’t hide his joy at the gesture, thanked the NSC for its support and called on other spirited groups and individuals to emulate the council.

He decried the vulnerability of the camp to criminal attack, saying that only a few weeks ago, men of the underworld visited them, leaving behind a sad tale of horror and blood.

“We want to thank the Nigerian Shippers’ Council for remembering us. We are very grateful. We were almost thinking that we’ve been forgotten.

“Two weeks ago, armed robbers came here to steal from us. They shot at three people and one died, with three still receiving treatment. It is not easy to leave your home of many years to a place like this but we trust in God and people like you to come to our aid.

“If they can assist us with a school and a hospital, we will be glad,” he added.

Items donated include one unit of 2.5KVA Honda generator, eight lontor rechargeable lamps, 115 ceramic plates, 15 single burner cookers and 15 avon stainless steel buckets.

Others are 13 secondary school size mattresses , 55 medium bowls, 20 mosquito nets, 30 steel kettles , two Philip pressing irons, 4 cartons of Indomie noodles, and two rechargeable fans amongst others.

Show more

Kindly Share This Story: