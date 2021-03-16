Shehu Sani: Court threatens to strike out EFCC’s charge over media trial

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

Trial Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, threatened to strike out the two-count bribery charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against former Senator for Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani.

The decision of the judge followed a complaint by Sani’s lawyer, Mr Abdul Ibrahim, SAN, that the EFCC, misrepresented the proceedings of the court in a publication it made on its Twitter page.

The defence lawyer had at the resumed sitting on the matter, drew the attention of the Judge to what he said the anti-graft agency reported on its social media platform, which he said was not a true reflection of what transpired in previous proceedings of the court.

Reacting to Ibrahim’s observation, Justice Ekwo, said he would not hesitate to throw out the case should the EFCC further misrepresent the proceedings of the court through media trial.

He said: “The court of public opinion is not a court of coordinate jurisdiction. It is this court that has the last say at the end of this matter. Not the court of public opinion.

“From the beginning of this case, I have said the record of this case are public records and it can be obtained by anybody including the media”.

While addressing EFCC lawyer, Justice Ekwo, warned that there would be consequences should the commission further misrepresent the proceedings of the court.

“I don’t want to hear about distorted publications again. “If I hear about it again, I’m going to throw away your case and you can take it to whoever you like”, Justice Ekwo warned.

Meantime, the court discharged the 10th Prosecution Witness, PW-10, Mr Bako Aliyu, after he concluded his evidence on Tuesday.

Aliyu, who is an operative of the EFCC, while being cross-examined by Sani’s lawyer, said the agency had in the course of its investigations, retrieved from MTN service providers, the call log that contained conversations that took place between the Defendant and the nominal complainant in the matter, Alhaji Sani Dauda.

The witness however failed to tender the call log in evidence before the court. Asked if the EFCC engaged the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the bribery allegation since its former Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu was also accused, the witness, responded in the negative.

Justice Ekwo subsequently adjourned further hearing in the matter till May 24. The former lawmaker is answering to charge bordering on bribery, name-dropping and influence-peddling. He was accused of fraudulently obtaining the sum of $25, 000. 00 from the Chairman of ASD Group of Companies and board member, Peugeot Automobile Ltd, Alhaji Dauda.

EFCC alleged that the defendant collected the money from Dauda under the false pretence that it would be used to bribe its suspended Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, so as to shield him from investigation and prosecution.

According to the prosecution, the erstwhile lawmaker equally used false pretence and collected $15, 000 from Dauda under the guise that the Chief Justice of Nigeria approved that the money should be given to four judges and a prosecutor, for them to hands-off his case and that of his estranged inlaw, one Abubakar Musa.

Senator Sani had since denied the allegations, even as he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Trial Justice Ekwo had on October 21, 2020, admitted the $25, 000 cash and two Samsung phones, in evidence.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: