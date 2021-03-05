Shasha clash: Afenifere Condemns charging of only Yoruba’s to court

Kindly Share This Story:

—- Says selective justice can provoke more injustices.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Pan Yoruba Socio- Political Group has expressed total disgust at the charging of only seven Yoruba to court over the clash between Hausa and Yoruba in Shaha market in lbadan Oyo state.

Spokesperson of the group Yinka Odumakin in a statement made available to vanguard said that the police should show more impartiality.

The statement reads ” Afenifere expresses total disgust at the charging of only seven Yoruba men over what was supposed to be a clash between Hausa and Yoruba in Shaha. .

” lt is a tragic throwback to three years ago when only Indigenous ifes arrested when they clashed in the ancient city.

” The police should show more impartiality. Where are the arsonists who burnt down the Yoruba section of the market? Fulanis are above the law? A country cannot go on this way

Odumakin said the seven persons docked were charged with six counts bordering on conspiracy, arson and murder.

Recall that the Iyaganu Magistrate, I. O. Osho, who did not take the plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction ordered the police to return the case file to the Office of the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Magistrate Osho adjourned the matter until May 11, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Foluke Oladosu, told the court that the suspects conspired with others, at large, to commit the offence.

Oladosu said, on February 12, at about 10 am, at Shasha market, Ibadan, the suspects caused the death of Adeola Shakirudeen, when they beat him up.

The police also alleged that the suspects caused the death of 31 others.

The prosecution also alleged that the suspects burnt two houses belonging to Adelabu Ibrahim and caused damage worth N50 million.

The police also alleged that the suspects also burnt down a house belonging to Osuolale Akindele and destroyed property worth N20 million.

The offence, the police said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 6, and 316 and punishable under sections 443 and 319 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

But reacting, Odumakin said “the question to ask Nigeria unjust system is if it was a Yoruba vs Yoruba crisis, where then is the case of the Hausa Fulani who have accused the Yoruba of attacking them and which the Federal Government had allegedly agree to compensate with billions of Naira..

“We demand a halt to this selective justice that can only provoke more injustices.

He said that “It is laughable that all the Yoruba have been charged for the death of a Yoruba man who was beaten with a Cham to death by the Fulani when the fight ensued.

