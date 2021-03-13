Sexual harassment saga rocks Nollywood as rising actress shares her story

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Allegations of sexual harassment are about to rock the Nigerian movie industry again after rising actress, Nweke Anwulika Tonia has narrated how an Asaba-based movie producer attempted to sleep with her before giving her a role in his movie.

Tonia, who’s the CEO of three business empires, PT Cosmetics, T Kitchen and Frames by PT, said she was recently in Asaba for a movie shoot. But she ended up not being featured in the movie because the producer was making sexual advances on her.

Sharing her shocking story with us, the actress said: “I’m not ready to sleep with any producer or director for a movie role. I was recently in Asaba for a movie shoot, but I had to come back to Lagos because the producer was demanding for sex. I felt bad and surprised.”

While refusing to give details about the allegation, Tonia vowed never to exchange her body for any movie role. The actress, however, showered accolades on Nollywood for the milestones the industry has recorded over the years.

Revealing why she delved into the world of make-believe, she said; “I just want people to see that I can do it in addition to my other endeavours. I acted when I was in secondary school and also in teen’s church, during drama shows.”

Tonia revealed her intention to participate in this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija, said she has knack for the popular reality TV show.

Sharing her thoughts on the impacts the show has had on Nigerian youths, the actress added: “If I have the opportunity, I want to participate in the next edition because I like the ideal of the show. Participating in the show will bring more opportunities for my businesses. Yes, it has brought a very good impact and opportunities; via endorsements and all”, she noted.

Vanguard New Nigeria

