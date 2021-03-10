Senate to amend laws infringing on women’s rights

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senate has resolved to expunge provisions of the law as contained in the Police Act, Federal Character Law, Electoral Act, Labour Act, Political Parties Constitutions, that infringe on the rights of women in Nigeria.

Senate’s resolution was hinged on the adoption of a motion on the 2021 International Women’s Day with the theme: “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-l9 world #Choose To Challenge”.

The motion was sponsored by Senator Betty Apiafi (PDP-Rivers) and co-sponsored by seven other Senators.

Apiafi rising under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, said the International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8, was a day set aside globally to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

“It is also a day to aspire and inspire people to act in the ongoing effort for gender equality.

“The day seeks to celebrate women’s contributions to the society and raise awareness about the fight for gender parity,” she said.

According to her, gender parity is a statistical measure that compares women and men through their income, education, and work hours among other points.

“It is also an important tool for policymakers striving towards gender equality.

“It is important to note that the global celebration of International Women’s Day is a time for reflection of how far women have come, advocacy for what is still needed, and action to continue breaking down barriers limiting gender equality.

“Aware that the International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global celebration of women and their achievements.

“It is also a day that seeks to raise awareness of issues affecting women around the world, highlighting initiatives and campaigns focused on improving women’s lives and increasing gender parity (equality between men and women),”she said.

Contributing, Sen. Stella Oduah (PDP- Anambra) called for the mainstreaming of women affairs in national planning.

She added that in prioritising the empowerment of the Nigerian woman, it was important to create an enabling environment where women can thrive to show their innate skills and talent.

Sen.Oluremi Tinubu (APC-Lagos) while celebrating accomplished women such as the Vice President of U.S., Karmala Harris, and Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala the first female Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, decried lack of opportunity for the womenfolk in Africa.

Sen. Laura Ladi (APC- Plateau) said women continued to play critical role in the pandemic world, adding that,they bear more burden in the home and public.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his remark said that the provision of equal opportunities for women would on the long run be in the interest of Nigeria as a nation.

“I believe we are together in this with our women. It is in the interest of our nation that we work together to give our women proper opportunities for them to excel.

“And we must congratulate those who have achieved so much in public lap here as well as in business.

“We congratulate Nigerian women, we congratulate the entire nation, and we believe that we have to do more to give our women more opportunities to serve,” Lawan said.

