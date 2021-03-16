Senate Supports NCAA on grounding of AZMAN Airline

Kindly Share This Story:

As Arik gets clean bill of health

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate, yesterday threw its weight behind the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA over operations suspension slammed on AZMAN Airline on Monday this week

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during an interface with AZMAN Management and the NCAA, Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kogi West said that the decision of NCAA to suspend the operations of AZMAN Airline was tenable given the maintenance and safety issues emanating from the investigation of NCAA .

According to Adeyemi, the committee would still write and prevail on Federal Government to see need to provide further bailout fund for the avation sector.

Recall that the Aviation regulatory body however allayed fears of Air travellers on airworthiness of Aircrafts in the fleet of Arik Airline.

Explaining reasons for the Suspension of AZMAN Airline yesterday, the Director General of NCAA, Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu who noted that the maintenance guidelines in the sector , were not being followed by the Airline operator, said that NCAA had in the early hours of March 16, suspended operations of AZMAN airline for failure to comply with aviation safety guidelines and adherence to maintaince practice of its aircrafts.

He said, “We invited their people to come and sit with us , we discussed, we thought we had resolved the issue, but there was a fine against the Airline and the Captain.

“We did not want to grand them then, and we had to let them go. But on February 16 this year, the same aircraft landed in Lagos, the weather was bad and it had a significant tyre failure, and damage to the engine and the face large of the aircraft.

“At that point because of the level of the damage to the aircraft, it now became the responsibility of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB )whose responsibility it is to investigate serious aircraft accident and Incident.

“The airline, keep having the same maintenance issues, and is of concern to me that the aircraft keep having issues. It will be irresponsible and criminal negligence on our own part not to take any action.

“I hate granding any airline, it is a lot of money for the operator, and it is going to cause a lot of inconvince for a lot of air travelers, but it will be criminal not to take action.

“It is not to kill the airline but to work with the airline to see what the problems are and resolve them so that they can become a safe airline where we can recommend people to comfortably go and fly.”

According to him, the lifting of suspension of the airline would be determined pending the conclusion of a full financial, safety, security, operations and maintenance audit of the airline.

On controversy surrounding the construction of two airports in Sagamu and Wasami in Ogun state, Nuhu who explained that available records at the disposal of NCAA indicate that approval was given for construction of a cargo airport in Shagamu, said however that he only heard of the approval for an airport for Wasami, saying that there was no documented records available to the NCAA on Wasami airport.

When asked on airworthiness of Aircraft in the fleet of Arik Airlines , the NCAA boss explained that based on checks carried out on them recently, they are airworthy .

