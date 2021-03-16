Breaking News
Translate

Senate Supports NCAA on grounding of AZMAN Airline

On 8:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID-19 Vaccination: Senate President receives first jab of AstraZeneca Vaccine
Senate President Lawan

As Arik  gets clean bill of health

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate, yesterday threw its weight behind the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA over operations  suspension slammed on AZMAN Airline on Monday this week
Speaking yesterday in Abuja during an interface with AZMAN Management and the NCAA, Chairman,  Senate Committee on Aviation,  Senator Smart Adeyemi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kogi West  said that the decision  of NCAA  to suspend the operations of AZMAN Airline  was tenable given the maintenance and safety issues emanating from the investigation of NCAA .

READ ALSOAround $1bn needed for Nigeria humanitarian crisis ― UN

According to Adeyemi, the committee would still write and prevail on Federal Government to see need to  provide further bailout fund for the avation sector.
Recall that the Aviation regulatory body however allayed fears of Air travellers on  airworthiness of Aircrafts in the fleet of Arik Airline.
Explaining reasons for the Suspension of AZMAN Airline yesterday,  the Director General of NCAA, Captain  Musa Shuaibu Nuhu who noted that the   maintenance guidelines in the sector , were not being followed by the Airline operator, said that NCAA  had in the  early hours of March 16, suspended operations of AZMAN airline for  failure to comply with aviation safety guidelines and adherence to maintaince practice of its aircrafts.
He said, “We  invited their people to come and sit with us , we discussed, we thought we had resolved the issue, but there was a fine against the  Airline  and the Captain.
“We did not want to  grand them then, and we had to  let them go. But on February 16 this year, the same aircraft landed in  Lagos, the weather was bad and it had a significant tyre failure, and  damage to the engine and the face large of the aircraft.
“At that point because of the  level  of the damage to the aircraft, it now became the responsibility of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB )whose responsibility it is to investigate serious  aircraft  accident and Incident.
“The airline, keep having the same maintenance issues, and is of concern to me that the aircraft keep having issues. It will be irresponsible and criminal negligence  on our own part not to   take any action.
“I hate granding any airline, it is a lot of money for the operator,  and  it is going to cause a lot of inconvince for a lot of air travelers, but it will be criminal not to take action.
“It is not to kill the airline but to work with the airline to see what the problems are  and resolve them  so that they can become  a safe airline where we can recommend people to comfortably go and fly.”
According to him, the lifting of suspension of the airline would  be determined  pending the conclusion  of  a full  financial, safety, security, operations and  maintenance  audit of the airline.
On controversy surrounding the  construction of two  airports  in   Sagamu and Wasami in Ogun state, Nuhu who explained that  available records at the disposal of NCAA indicate that  approval was given  for  construction of a cargo airport  in Shagamu, said however that he only heard of the approval for an airport for  Wasami, saying that there was no documented  records  available to the NCAA on Wasami airport.
When  asked on airworthiness of Aircraft in the fleet of Arik Airlines , the NCAA boss explained that based on checks carried out on them recently, they are airworthy .

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!