Breaking News
Translate

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Space Research DG, NPC Commissioner

On 1:52 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Yakubu's confirmation, 2021 budget, PIB, others top agenda as Senate resumes Nov 24The Senate on Tuesday received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Mr. Halilu Ahmad Shaba as Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency.

The request was contained in a letter dated 25th February, 2021, and read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads in part: “Pursuant to Sections 14(1) and (2) of the National Space Research & Development Agency Act, 2010, I present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Mr. Halilu Ahmad Shaba as Director General of the National Space Research & Development Agency”.

READ ALSO: Chinese rover ‘Jade Rabbit’ drives on far side of the moon

In another letter also dated 25th February, 2021, President Buhari requested the Upper Chamber to confirm the appointment of Muhammed Dattijo Usman as Federal Commissioner representing Niger State in the National Population Commission.

According to the President, Usman’s nomination was made “in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republican of Nigeria (as amended).”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!