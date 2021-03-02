Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Space Research DG, NPC Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senate on Tuesday received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Mr. Halilu Ahmad Shaba as Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency.

The request was contained in a letter dated 25th February, 2021, and read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads in part: “Pursuant to Sections 14(1) and (2) of the National Space Research & Development Agency Act, 2010, I present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Mr. Halilu Ahmad Shaba as Director General of the National Space Research & Development Agency”.

In another letter also dated 25th February, 2021, President Buhari requested the Upper Chamber to confirm the appointment of Muhammed Dattijo Usman as Federal Commissioner representing Niger State in the National Population Commission.

According to the President, Usman’s nomination was made “in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republican of Nigeria (as amended).”

