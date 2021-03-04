Senate queries ministry of environment over missing 55 vehicles

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

The Senate Thursday queried the Ministry of Environment on how over 55 vehicles got missing from the Ministry.

Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo South led Senate Committee on Public Accounts raised the alarm, just as the Committee is relying on the 2018 Auditor-General for the Federation’s Report.

The query read, ” Audit observed that 55 vehicles were not presented for physical inspection, all efforts to inspect and confirm their existence proved abortive and the exact location of these vehicles could not be ascertained.

“We are aware that some officers take ministry vehicles away with them when going on transfer or retirement.

” The audit further observed that the motor vehicles Logbooks had not been updated, making it difficult to track the movement of these vehicles and track their record of maintenance. It is also noted that some official vehicles carry private plate number and registered number.

” The above anomalies are because of failure on the part of the management to ensure proper record keeping due process in the Ministry.

” Government vehicles may be diverted for private use, unauthorized journey may be undertaken due to lack of adherence to internal control system put in place.

” No response was received from the Management of our report.

” The permanent Secretary should account for the 55 vehicles not presented during the audit. He should also be sanctioned in accordance with provision of FR3129.”

On his part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Abel Olumuyiwa however failed to defend the allegation, even as all his spirited efforts to present some vehicles as part of the alleged missing vehicles were rejected because the vehicles do not have chasis number.

The Committee, therefore, sustained the query of the Auditor General against the Ministry of Environment.

