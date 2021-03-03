Senate moves to create National University of Health, Medical Sciences – Suleja

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senate has commenced moves to establish the National University of Health and Medical Sciences in Suleja, Niger State, with the consideration of a bill which scaled second reading on Wednesday.

Sponsored of the Bill, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), while leading the debate on the floor, told his colleagues that the establishment of the Institution was informed by the imperative to create more access to higher health and medical studies in view of the large number of qualified candidates who are annually stranded in their failed attempt in gaining admission into higher institutions in the state.

According to the lawmaker, the establishment of the National University of Health and Medical Sciences would encourage the advancement of learning, as well as develop and offer academic and professional programs leading to the award of diplomas, first degrees, postgraduate research and higher degrees with emphasis on planning, adaptive, technical, maintenance, developmental and productive skills in the field of Medicine, biomedical engineering, scientific, and allied professional disciplines relating to health resources.

Lending his voice in support of the bill, the Deputy Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger North), said the establishment of the Institution would address the dearth of Health Professionals, and provide an opportunity for students who choose to specialize in the area of medical sciences.

He added that the University when established, would “remove the frustrations of young Nigerians”, emphasizing that “this type of university is long overdue.”

The bill after scaling second reading was referred by the Senate President to the Committee on Health for further legislative inputs.

