Sell tickets, risk jail term, Akeredolu warns transport union leaders in Ondo

…Unions suspended not banned over security concerns

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo state government has threatened to arrest and jail any of the leaders of the suspended transport unions selling tickets across the state.

The Special Adviser on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr. Doyin Odebowale has also clarified that the suspension of operations of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) was for two weeks in the first instance.

“Nobody will be allowed to sell any other ticket under whatever guise in Ondo State. Anybody caught selling any other ticket would be arrested and jailed.

“We are releasing our ticket and it is only our ticket to be sold across the state. We will enforce it.

“We don’t want to see anybody on the road to be collecting money. We will arrest and jail anybody who tries it. We cannot have two governments in Ondo State.

“The Governor has directed that the transports fare be return back. My team will be enforcing the formal price regime. We will not allow the citizens to be exploited. Nobody will be permitted to disturb the peace of the state.

“No taxi driver should hide under fuel price increase to hike transport price. We are asking them to revert to what obtains before.”

Odebowale insisted that only the state government ticket printed by the State Internal Revenue Services would be sold to commercial drivers for the sum of N300.

Why I suspended the unions- Akeredolu

Governor Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olabode Richard Olatunde said the activities of the two unions were suspended “over security concerns”

Olatunde in the statement said “Governor Akeredolu suspended the activities of the union particularly at the motor parks, following security reports suggesting an imminent clash between the two opposing factions in the union over leadership tussle.

“The Governor’s intervention becomes imperative so as to forestall possible break down of law and order.

“Governor Akeredolu wishes to reiterate that he did not place a ban on the NURTW and RTEAN as unions but swiftly suspended their activities pending meeting with the two factions to hold presently.

Olatunde noted that “In the meantime, the leadership of both Unions have been directed to vacate the motor parks for peace to reign.

