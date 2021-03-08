Security: World Institute for Peace to hold 2021 World Peace Conference in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

The leadership of the World Institute for Peace (WIP) has unveiled plans to hold the 2021 World Peace Conference in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The conference is aimed at charting a new course, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the myriad of socioeconomic and security challenges confronting countries across the globe.

This is even as the Institute unveiled the list of outstanding Nigerians to be honoured as peace ambassadors in various capacities.

Some of the award recipients are Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, as Laureate of Peace and Security (LOPS); Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as Laureate of Security (LOS); a former Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, as Laureate of Security (LOS), Chief Press Secretary to Osun State Governor, Ismail Omipidan, as Fellow of the Institute, among other personalities.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists, the President of the Institute, Comrade Lamina Kamiludeen Omotoyosi, said the conference was put together as a forum to brainstorm on issues bordering on global peace, unity and cohesion.

He said the Institute would explore and exploit the available resources at its disposal through the Conference to advocate peace and strengthen the need for the people to continue to live in peace regardless of ethnicity, tribalism, colour and race.

Omotoyosi who described peace as non-negotiable noted that the time has come for humanity to rise to the occasion and contribute meaningfully to things that would engender peace and foster everlasting cohabitation.

He said the conference has become a child of necessity, particularly at a time the countries of the world are faced with insecurity of different forms.

Giving credence to the reason the conference is slated to hold in Nigeria, Omotoyosi said the choice of Nigeria is to bring together people from the world, particularly in Africa, to the country for this year’s conference.

According to him, the occasion has been slated for the 14th of March, 2021 and will hold at the main campus of Osun State University, Osogbo.

“The event has been designed to attract World Peace Ambassadors, Poets, Academics, Traditional Rulers, Security Experts and a host of important individuals across borders. We have sent an invitation to experts in ‘Problem Solving’ ranging from United States of America, Canada, United Arab Emirates, South Sudan, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and so on.

“Copies of the communique would be made available to Presidents, Governors and other world leaders as panacea for all forms of security challenges confronting the entire world.

“Also, outstanding Nigerians who have done wonderfully well in promoting the culture of peace, enhancing humanitarian services and security, and those who have preserved human rights in the past, will be honoured with categories of award ranging from Laureate of Peace, Laureate of Security, Laureate of Peace and Unity, Laureate of Peace and Security, World Icon of Peace, while some personalities will be inducted as Fellows of the Institute”, he added.

Other eminent personalities to be honoured are Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, as Laureate of Development (LOD); Olugbo of Igbo Kingdom, Oba Frederick Akinruntan as Laureate of Development; Mrs Aminat Ajibola as World Icon of Peace (WIP); Dr Rahmon Adegoke Adedoyin as Laureate of Development (LOD); Mr. Rotimi Omotayo as World Icon of Peace (WIP); Pharm. Abdulkareem Muhammed Jamiu Asuku as World Icon of Peace (WIP), Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin as Laureate of Development (LOD) and Miss Oluwatobi Raji as World Icon of Peace (WIP).

