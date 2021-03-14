Security situation’ll improve only if… — Angela Ndukuba, wife of Anglican Primate

Kindly Share This Story:

…Women must return to their biblical roles in the family

By: Abayomi Adeshida, Abuja

Nigerian mothers have been charged to return to their biblical role and hand their families as well as the country to the almighty God in prayers in order to bring a permanent end to the current security challenges that have defied all known solution across the country in the last ten years.

President, Mothers Union Women’s Guild and Wife of the Primate of All Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Mrs Angela Ndukuba threw this charge in Abuja during a chat with the media after she presided over the special church service to mark the 2021 Mothering Sunday with the theme: Be the Lois and Eunice of Our Time at the Cathedral Church of The Advent, Anglican Communion, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

While she admitted that the government and the security forces are doing the best they could to arrest the situation, she reasoned that once the women in the country pay more attention to the family with fervent prayers, the nation will surely begin to enjoy lasting peace.

According to her, “right from creation, there has been a biblical role for women, but because of some challenges of the times we have found ourselves, the women have abandoned their biblical roles and focused on wealth creation and other things in life.

” We can all see the implications in the larger society as the children are all going their ways and the society is grooming them with worldly standards that is further disturbing the peace of the entire society.

“There has been very clear evidence that most of the children who willingly participate in the crime, armed robbery, banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and all of the vices that cause insecurity generally across the country are products of homes where the mothers have failed to instil the fear of God in them in their formative years of life.

“The security challenges that we have been witnessing daily due to this failure of mothers at homes have defied all known solutions despite the efforts of government and security forces who work round the clock to stem the tide of the problems.

” And when e admit that we are faced with the problem which is growing daily and return to God in prayers, He will surely hear us and save our country from further destruction.

“Therefore I believe that if the women should return home to the family and hold firmly to their biblical roles as directed by God, the security situation and other challenges that are making the society groan under the weight of abnormalities would reduce and we shall all give glory to the name of God again.” Mrs Ndukuba concluded.

Wife of former Vice President, Chief (Mrs.) Titi Atiku Abubakar who was awarded as the Supportive Mother of the Day and High Chief S.N. Ukachukwu who also bagged the Exceptional Father of the Day award was given special recognitions alongside seventy other individuals who were presented plaques and special gifts as souvenirs in eighteen different categories of awards for their special recognition.

