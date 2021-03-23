Secession Threat: Lagos tasks religious leaders on peaceful-coexistence, moral value

Kindly Share This Story:

…Emulate Jakande’s virtues- Tambuwal urges Nigerians

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Amid insecurity challenge and the threat of secession in Nigeria, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged religious leaders to support the government in propagating peace and moral living among citizens in the quest to build a better and thriving society.

Sanwo-Olu, gave the charge on Tuesday, at the 40 days final burial ceremony of late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande First Civilian Governor of Lagos State, held at the Police College Pavilion, Ikeja.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, stated that “religion is the strongest pillar in Nigeria, people respect their religious leaders and they listen to them. So please don’t leave the preaching of moral values to the government alone.”

Accordingly, the governor urged the religious leaders to preach peace and help integrate the nation saying “Nigeria must not disintegrate, men of honour must strive to hold the country together.”

Similarly, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal appealed to the Lagos State Government to complete the blue rail in order to ease transportation for the masses, saying “it is a testament to the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande’s memory.”

He further charged the religious leaders to help the citizen action in accordance with the norm of the society and shun all anti-social vices, saying “Who are you to the people? What do we say on Fridays and Sundays?”

He urged the clergymen to propagate the gospel of better use of Lagos roads by urging motorist to avoid driving against the traffic.

Tambuwal stated that the late Jakande had a huge impact on Lagos and the Nation, having served the state with so much “compassion and humility”.

He advised all to learn from the late Governor in terms of vision and commitment to building a viable state than signposts.

Earlier in his sermon, the Missioner, Ansar-Ur-Deen, Sheikh Abd-Rahman Ahmed urged leaders to be objective and to shun corruption as it only deprives the nation development of growth.

He further tasked the government to be more resilient and more pragmatic in its approach to governance.

He reminded them that everyone will one day die and “we all should be prepared for that great day.”

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Lagos State, Right Reverend Samuel Adegbite described Baba Jakande as a pillar, a trait blazer, a developer and an encourager.

He stated that the late Governor ruled for only four years and three months but he turned Lagos State around with his contemporaries doing the same in the Southwest.

Adegbite also urged everyone to do their best and ensure that the nation remains united saying “what are we leaving behind for the future generations, everyone must rise, listen to the clarion’s call and Nigeria must not disintegrate.”

