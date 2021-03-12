Scores of Maulud passengers kidnapped in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

…It’s not true, they were not kidnapped – Police

By Bashir Bello

Scores of passengers on their way to attend the Maulud celebration in Sokoto State were reportedly kidnapped along Kankara – Sheme road in Katsina State.

Multiple sources in the area gave different figures as to the exact number of persons kidnapped while the state’s police command said nobody was kidnapped.

While a source said about 70 were kidnapped, another source said that 50 of the passengers were screened out of which 30 of them were whisked away.

The sources maintained that the incident happened about 11 pm on Thursday night when the persons were travelling in big buses.

Also read:

When contacted for confirmation, the Spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah debunked the report saying the passengers were not kidnapped but were apprehensive when they came in contact with the bandits and as a result, they fled into the forest for safety.

SP Isah said so far all the passengers numbering about 43 have been found.

“It is not true. What happened was that on Thursday night around 23:15hrs, there were these passengers from Gombe state going to Sokoto for Maulid, so between Sheme and Kankara, I think maybe bandits came out and these people were apprehensive and abandoned the vehicle and fled into the forest for safety. Three vehicles going towards Sheme and one heading towards Kankara.

“Later this morning, the search parties and DPO went and all the passengers about 43 have been found,” the PPRO, SP Isah however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: