Sanwo-Olu commissions refurbished Ajeromi council secretariat

Lagos State governor, Saturday, commissioned the refurbished Ajeromi Ifelodun council secretariat and legislative building which was looted and razed by hoodlums during the EndSARS protest.

The event was also used to lay the foundation stone for the proposed customary court.

Sanwo-Olu while delivering his speech applauded the resilience and commitment of Ayoola’s led administration towards gifting Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area a befitting edifice.

His words: “I’m indeed happy, excited that less than four months afterward, we’ve come back to the same premises, and all of us have indeed beheld a magnificent edifice that our chairman, Fatai Ayoola has turned what appears a hopeless situation into an edifice that is befitting of Ajeromi local government.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu hailed the resilience of the people and the strength of Lagosian towards unity.

He said: “I think what has been demonstrated here today is the resilience of our people is the strength of Lagosian, is the belief in ourselves, that whoever thinks that they can divide us will need to think again.”

Commending the leadership of the council, Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “They have demonstrated what true leadership is in the grassroots and has thus given hope to governance in the third tier of government.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu concluded his speech by announcing that his administration is presenting Ayoola’s AJIF LGA with 4 Hilux and two saloon cars as part of the Lagos State government’s effort towards aiding effective administration in the grassroots.

Council chairman of Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Hon. Fatai Adekunle Ayoola had earlier in his speech applauded the Lagos State Government on the aspect of keeping Lagos State safe after hoodlums looted government properties on October 20, 2020.

He also commended the efforts of his administrative team during the turbulent times as he promised to complete outstanding projects in 2021 before the end of his tenure.

Vanguard News Nigeria

