Samsung donates Innovation Hub to Yabatech promises to promote ICT

By Efe Onodjae

AS part of its corporate social responsibility, Samsung Nigeria has donated an Innovation Hub to the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos. The items donated included 50 computers, six split air conditionners, one educational board, one flip board, access control and CCTV.

Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, Mr. Dae H. Kim, said the donation was part of Samsung’s efforts at promoting information and communication technology and innovation on campuses in order to improve modern teaching and learning in tertiary institutions.

He said: “Samsung recognises the role technology plays in nation- building and has created an innovation hub to support the dreams of young Nigerians. In the last few weeks, we have worked collaboratively with the institution in transforming the former computer lab to an innovation hub worthy of repute. It is equipped with 50 monitors, desk tops, Samsung E boards, Flip boards, cooling units and a more convenient set of furniture.”

The Head of Consumer Electronics, Samsung, Mrs. Oluwaremilekun Ogunsan, said the collaboration and cooperation by Samsung and Yabatech was to build a Samsung innovation hub as part of its CSR. “The Samsung board is an interactive, touchscreen digital display that allows lecturers and students hold and recap classes with incredible ease, it can also be used for conference meeting, online teaching, recording of lectures and ICT training for the community,” she said.

Also in the Samsung delegation was the Head of Human Resources, Mr. Winston Nkanor.

The Rector of the College, Engr. Obafemi Omokungbe, expressed appreciation for the donation. He described Samsung as a global brand and said Yabatech was proud to be in partnership with such a great organization.

Omokungbe promised that the College would put into good use the world class equipment that were donated.

He also encouraged more investments from corporate organizations.

