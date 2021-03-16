Same-sex marriage: CAN backs Pope Francis, seeks reversal of gay law in African countries

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has called for a reversal of the same-sex policy and law approved by some African countries, saying it was unacceptable and reprehensible.

Same-sex relations are legal in only 22 of Africa’s 54 countries and are punishable by death or lengthy prison terms in some nations.

But, South Africa remains the only African country to legalize same-sex marriage, with a constitution that also protects against discrimination based on sexual orientation.

However, CAN said it stood with Pope Francis who endorsed the rejection of same-sex marriages by the Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF).

The Catholic pontiff had posited that the blessings of marriage were made sacred by God to be the union between a man and a woman as such cannot be extended to same-sex couples.

Reacting, CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, maintained that the Scriptural passages which abhorred homosexuality were superior to any civilisation.

Daramola, in a statement on Tuesday, also applauded the Federal Government for resisting the pressure to reverse its earlier anti-same-sex policy and law.

He said, “Our joy knew no bound when we learnt that the decision of the Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) rejecting the same-sex union or marriage was endorsed by Pope Francis. It is one decision too many.

“We agree with the Pope that the godly and timely decision is not intended to be a form of unjust discrimination, but rather a reminder of the truth of the liturgical rite.

“CAN commends Pope Francis for standing by the Scripture that is superior to any civilization. That decision is the position of the Scripture as stated unambiguously in Genesis 9:20-27, Genesis 19:1-11, Leviticus 18:22, 20:13, Romans 1:18-32, 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, 1 Timothy 1:10.

“Whatever law that contradicts these passages of the Bible is totally unacceptable, reprehensible, and must be rejected.

“Even the practice is accursed to the animals, we wonder why normal human beings will be practicing it and we condemn it in strong terms.

“We totally agree with the Vatican that, what is to be blessed needs to be objectively and positively ordered to receive and express the grace, according to the designs of God inscribed in creation, and fully revealed by Christ the Lord.

“For this reason, it is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage, as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex.

“We call on any government, especially in Africa, that has endorsed same-sex marriage to retreat from the practice.

“We commend the Nigerian government for resisting the pressure to reverse its earlier anti-same-sex policy and law.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

