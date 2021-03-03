Salaries, wages commission has never rendered financial account in 28 years, Reps declare

Kindly Share This Story:

…invite SGF, Head of Service, DG, Budget Office, Accountant General, Auditor General for explanations

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts yesterday declared that the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission has never rendered its financial accounts since established in 1993.

Frowning at the development, the Committee said that it was unacceptable by the parliament.

To this end, it invited the Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, Director General Budget Office, the Accountant General of the Federation and Auditor General and the chairman to appear before it over the matter.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Wole Oke gave the directive at the ongoing investigative hearing into audit query to the Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs of government on account rendition.

The Committee at its Wednesday hearing had engaged Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ekpo Nta.

Ike said: “This a very serious issue. If this agency has been mismanaged since 1993 it has come to an end today. So what we do is to invite the SGF, Head of Service, DG Budget, Accountant General of the Federation and Auditor General and the chairman so they come and understand what the law says about the organization and that law of the land should be respected.

“It then means that the Commission has never reported its financial dealings and if they did the Auditor General should have copies because they are supposed to remit such information to the Auditor General. This is a very gross issue that we need to look at very carefully and do the needful.

“The Commissions Act is an establishment of the parliament and section 9 subsection 2 of the Act provides that the commission shall keep proper accounts of its information in respect of which year and proper records in relation thereto and shall cause its accounts to be audited not later than six months after the end of each year by auditors appointed from the list of auditors not by the Auditor General himself.”

Earlier, Ekpo-Nta who said he resumed office in August 2009 had said the Auditor General was yet to give information in respect to their audit accounts.

He added that their financial reports had always been incorporated in the Auditor General’s final report which is presented to parliament, adding that the Accountant General and the Auditor General post their staff to the Commission.

“Incidentally the commission is audited 100 per cent by the office of the Auditor-General and that of the Budget Office in collaboration with the Accountant General’s office and the audit depart of the office of the SGF. We do not have external auditors. As a matter of fact, they used to post staff to our audit to head the place until 2018. So all our rendition and processes are domiciled with the office of the Auditor General of the Federation,” Nta said.

On his part, the Auditor General represented by Maryam Ibrahim, said “external auditors are supposed to audit them and then we have records of their audited accounts. But we do not have any record of this agency.”

