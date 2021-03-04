Breaking News
Translate

Sadiq Daba dies four years after being diagnosed with Leukemia, Prostate Cancer

On 7:45 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
Sadiq Daba dies four years after being diagnosed with Leukemia, Prostate Cancer
Sadiq-Daba

By Benjamin Njoku

Veteran actor and broadcaster, Sadiq Abubakar Daba who was diagnosed with leukemia and prostrate cancer about four years ago has finally lost the battle.

The actor, died Wednesday evening at Ayinka General hospital in Ikeja, where he had been receiving treatment.
A family source confirmed the sad news to Vanguard, noting that the actor was hale and hearty when he was taken to the hospital.

Daba popularly known as ‘Bitrus’ following his role in Cock Crow At Dawn, a popular soap opera that ruled the TV in the 1970s and 1980s, has, for years, been in and out of hospitals both in Nigeria and abroad.

The actor announced his diagnosis of Leukemia and Prostate Cancer in 2017 and was supported with fundraising by well meaning Nigerians including Azuka Jebose, Soni Irabor among others.

ALSO READ: What a no-fly zone means

On 3 February 2018, Daba joined Project Pink Blue to walk against cancer to commemorate World.

Billionaire Femi Otedola in 2019, bankrolled his hospital bills at a London clinic until he returned healed later that year.

At the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown last year, Dada’s health was said to have so deteriorated that he almost lost the use of one of his eyes.

Daba had won the coveted AMAA awards few years ago following his role in Kunle Afolayan’s October 1.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!