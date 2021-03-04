Sadiq Daba dies four years after being diagnosed with Leukemia, Prostate Cancer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Veteran actor and broadcaster, Sadiq Abubakar Daba who was diagnosed with leukemia and prostrate cancer about four years ago has finally lost the battle.

The actor, died Wednesday evening at Ayinka General hospital in Ikeja, where he had been receiving treatment.

A family source confirmed the sad news to Vanguard, noting that the actor was hale and hearty when he was taken to the hospital.

Daba popularly known as ‘Bitrus’ following his role in Cock Crow At Dawn, a popular soap opera that ruled the TV in the 1970s and 1980s, has, for years, been in and out of hospitals both in Nigeria and abroad.

The actor announced his diagnosis of Leukemia and Prostate Cancer in 2017 and was supported with fundraising by well meaning Nigerians including Azuka Jebose, Soni Irabor among others.

On 3 February 2018, Daba joined Project Pink Blue to walk against cancer to commemorate World.

Billionaire Femi Otedola in 2019, bankrolled his hospital bills at a London clinic until he returned healed later that year.

At the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown last year, Dada’s health was said to have so deteriorated that he almost lost the use of one of his eyes.

Daba had won the coveted AMAA awards few years ago following his role in Kunle Afolayan’s October 1.

