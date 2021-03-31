Sack of River’s Commissioner shows that Wike does not respect or value life — University Don

Kindly Share This Story:

Reactions have been trailing the recent news of the sack of Rivers State Commissioner for Environment, Igbiks Tamuno.

In a terse press statement made available to our correspondent, a foremost research scholar and public affairs commentator based in the United Kingdom, Dr Uche Igwe, condemned the action of the governor and described it as a reprehensible confirmation that he does not respect or value the lives of his people.

So far no official reason has been given yet for the action, yet dependable sources within the state said the official was sacked for disallowing a construction company from polluting the environment and for the statements he made at a press conference on how to tackle the perennial problem of sort and poor air quality in the state.

According to Dr Igwe, Mr Wike has left no one in doubt that he is brazenly out to allegedly play politics with human lives.

He said:

”Look at what he did during the peak of covid. As a governor, one will expect that he will be at the forefront of the soot problem that has put the lives of residents at risk. Rather he will sack a Commissioner who took the initiative to help.

”Such distasteful action must be condemned by all lovers of environment and sustainable development. Enough is Enough.”

Many residents are worried about what will be their fate as incidents of airborne diseases continue to rise systematically.

Many international civil society organisations have also reportedly attempted to intervene but were allegedly rebuffed by the governor.

”However, the recent interest shown by the former Commissioner offered a ray of hope that the state government was willing to listen to the plight of the people. Sadly his recent sack might have put those expectations on a pause,” Dr Igwe lamented.

