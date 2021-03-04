Breaking News
Rwanda earmarks $51m to buy COVID-19 vaccines

Rwanda has budgeted 50 billion Rwandan francs (about $51.2 million) to buy COVID-19 vaccines for over 7.8 million people by 2022, Health Minister, Daniel Ngamije, said.

The government will spend at least two-thirds of the total budget, as some vaccines are expected to come in as donations or via COVAX.

COVAX is a mechanism led by the United Nations, which aims to provide equitable access to COVID-19 jabs for poorer countries, Ngamije told national broadcaster Rwanda Television during a news programme.

Rwanda, on Wednesday, received 240,000 doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, the country’s first batch acquired through COVAX.

Over 102,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine were scheduled to arrive on Wednesday evening.

According to the government, Rwanda is talking with multiple partners including international organisations and other governments to acquire additional vaccines.

“We are aiming at buying affordable but effective vaccines that are at least 80 per cent effective,’’ said Ngamije.

As of Wednesday, Rwanda has recorded a total of 19,198 COVID-19 cases, with 17,569 recoveries and 265 deaths.

[Xinhua/NAN]

